Meetings for SPLOST discussion set in Thomas Co.

The municipalities in Thomas County have scheduled meetings for the discussion of SPLOST taxes in the county for next year.

The money would be used for roads, bridges, water and sewer systems, and other infrastructure in Thomas County.

Here is the schedule of public meetings-

City of Meigs Monday, October 16, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall

City of Pavo Monday, October 16, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall

City of Barwick Tuesday, October 17, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall

City of Boston Thursday, October 19, 6:00 p.m. at the Events Center

City of Coolidge Thursday, October 19, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall

Town of Ochlocknee Monday, October 23, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall

The county said the tax referendum will be on the November ballot, and they expect to raise $42 million with the taxes.

