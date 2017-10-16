Plan to lower Dougherty Co. employee insurance premiums approved

Commissioners approved the new plan on Monday (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County employees will soon see more money in their pockets.

On Monday, the Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners approved a 2018 County Employees Group Health Plan, which includes a reduction in employee premiums.

Plan consultant Spencer Allen says employees saw a 9% increase in insurance premiums this year. But in 2018, county employees could see anywhere from $300 to $1,400 worth of savings for the year.

The plan consultant said a number of factors determine a lower insurance premium, like whether or not employees are taking advantage of their benefits.

"I think Dougherty County's Human Resource Department has done a fabulous job of getting employees engaged, of taking more responsibility for their own healthcare," Allen said.

Employees will see an increase in drug co-pays, but Allen said there will be programs available that could offer the free drugs.

Department heads are being briefed on the changes this week. They'll pass along the information to the employees.

The new insurance plan goes into effect at the first of the year.

