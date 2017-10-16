Plan to lower Dougherty Co. employee insurance premiums approved

The municipalities in Thomas County have scheduled meetings for the discussion of SPLOST taxes in the county for next year.More >>
The municipalities in Thomas County have scheduled meetings for the discussion of SPLOST taxes in the county for next year.More >>
On Monday, the Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners approved a 2018 County Employees Group Health Plan which includes a reduction in employee premiums.More >>
On Monday, the Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners approved a 2018 County Employees Group Health Plan which includes a reduction in employee premiums.More >>
On Monday, Dougherty Co. EMS Director Sam Allen recognized Robby Head as the 2017 Exchange Club Paramedic of the Year.More >>
On Monday, Dougherty Co. EMS Director Sam Allen recognized Robby Head as the 2017 Exchange Club Paramedic of the Year.More >>
Last Thursday, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 93, at the intersection of Highway 319 south, when the rig ran through a stop sign and struck a tree.More >>
Last Thursday, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 93, at the intersection of Highway 319 south, when the rig ran through a stop sign and struck a tree.More >>
On Tuesday, the gates will officially open for the 40th year of the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie. Preparing Spence Field to welcome 80,000 visitors isn't a task that happens overnight.More >>
On Tuesday, the gates will officially open for the 40th year of the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie. Preparing Spence Field to welcome 80,000 visitors isn't a task that happens overnight.More >>