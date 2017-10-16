DOCO awards longtime paramedic with award

Head was recognized in front of the Dougherty Co. Board of Commissioners Monday (Source: WALB)

A longtime Dougherty County paramedic is receiving some well-deserved recognition.

On Monday, Dougherty Co. EMS Director Sam Allen recognized Robby Head as the 2017 Exchange Club Paramedic of the Year.

Allen said Head has served as a county paramedic for 14 years, and helped tremendously during the January storms.

"Every year, one person surfaces up a little above the others, but everyone on our staff is great. This year, Mr. Head was just the one that came a little more to the top," Allen said.

Eight staff members were considered for this year's award.

When asked if he had anything to say, Head said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve with the county's EMS team.

