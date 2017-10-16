Officials ID driver killed in Grady semi wreck

Last Thursday, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 93, at the intersection of Highway 319 south, when the rig ran through a stop sign and struck a tree in Grady County.
Law enforcement officials said that Vladimir Mazur, 33, from Sacramento California, approached intersection and didn't stop.
Mazur's family has established an account to help with funeral expenses.
