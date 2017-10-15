Sumter Co. shooting victim's family asks witnesses to come forward

"I walked out of the club, and that's the last time I saw him," said Nathaniel Floyd of his cousin, Kent Wimberly, Jr. (Source: WALB)

Family members of a man shot and killed in Sumter County appealed to potential witnesses, hoping to bring peace and closure.

"I walked out of the club, and that's the last time I saw him," said Nathaniel Floyd of his cousin, Kent Wimberly, Jr. "He would take care of everybody."

The two grew up together in Americus and developed a close friendship to each other, along with several other guys.

"(We were) basically brothers," said Floyd. "We all stand together, I mean, we got each other's backs."

Floyd said bullets took that friendship away in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 8.

"I had a funny feeling," Floyd said of that night. "I was like 'hey, let's go, I'm trying to leave.' He said, no, we're here because it's one of our other brother's birthday."

Floyd said he left to go home, but Wimberly stayed, eventually heading to Astro's nightclub.

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Wimberly was trying to break up a fight, when shots rang out, hitting and killing him.

"He's never been a bad guy," said Floyd. "He was going to school to be a radiologist."

Floyd said Wimberly was a fighter, battling sickle cell disease most of his life.

"They told him he wouldn't live past 21, and he was 28 when he passed," Floyd explained.

Investigators said not many witnesses have come forward.

Floyd said he wants anyone who saw anything outside the club early last Sunday morning to come forward and bring closure to his cousin's family.

"Handle it the right way, with the investigators and the police," said Floyd. "We don't want anymore violence, just trying to do the right thing."

If you know anything about Wimberly's death, or saw anything outside Astro's nightclub the morning of October 8, call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (229) 928-4635.

