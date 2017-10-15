Vehicle, fence damaged in fire at Albany business - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Albany Fire Department said an Albany business has around $4,000 dollars in damage after a fire Sunday evening.

AFD responded to JJ's Auto Shop on North Slappey Boulevard just before 7 p.m Sunday.

Firefighters said a mechanic was changing a fuel pump on a vehicle behind the shop.

Some gas ignited, setting the car on fire along with a small section of a privacy fence.

According to AFD, the fire did not damage the building, and no one was hurt.

