Vehicle, fence damaged in fire at Albany business

No one was hurt.

AFD responded to JJ's Auto Shop on Slappey Boulevard just before 7 p.m Sunday.

The Albany Fire Department said an Albany business has around $4,000 dollars in damage after a fire Sunday evening.

AFD responded to JJ's Auto Shop on North Slappey Boulevard just before 7 p.m Sunday.

Firefighters said a mechanic was changing a fuel pump on a vehicle behind the shop.

Some gas ignited, setting the car on fire along with a small section of a privacy fence.

According to AFD, the fire did not damage the building, and no one was hurt.

