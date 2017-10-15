Crews set to begin road resurfacing on US 82

Family members of a man shot and killed in Sumter County appealed to potential witnesses, hoping to bring peace and closure.More >>
Family members of a man shot and killed in Sumter County appealed to potential witnesses, hoping to bring peace and closure.More >>
The Albany Fire Department said an Albany business has around $4,000 dollars in damage after a fire Sunday evening.More >>
The Albany Fire Department said an Albany business has around $4,000 dollars in damage after a fire Sunday evening.More >>
Crews were set to start road resurfacing on a major road in Worth County Sunday night.More >>
Crews were set to start road resurfacing on a major road in Worth County Sunday night.More >>
We now know the name of the man shot and killed outside an Albany hotel Saturday evening. The coroner says Zemal Fuentes, 27, of Thomaston died while visiting for Albany State University's homecoming.More >>
We now know the name of the man shot and killed outside an Albany hotel Saturday evening. The coroner says Zemal Fuentes, 27, of Thomaston died while visiting for Albany State University's homecoming.More >>
Kids painted with a purpose Sunday afternoon here in Albany. The Flint RiverQuarium hosted it's Discovery Days event. Twice a month, kids channel their artistic abilities by making crafts.More >>
Kids painted with a purpose Sunday afternoon here in Albany. The Flint RiverQuarium hosted it's Discovery Days event. Twice a month, kids channel their artistic abilities by making crafts.More >>