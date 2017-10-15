Crews set to begin road resurfacing on US 82

GDOT said the construction cost is $2.2 million. (Source: WALB)

Crews were set to start road resurfacing on a major road in Worth County Sunday night.

A Georgia Department of Transportation project will resurface U.S. 82/S.R. 520 west of Sylvester from Silver Lake Circle to Haley Drive.

Construction crews planned to start milling Sunday night and start daytime paving Monday, October 16.

Officials said the existing pavement is deteriorating.

There will be single lane closures throughout the project, which should take four to five weeks.

