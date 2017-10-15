Albany natives ask for recent violence to stop

Lan Skalla's gun he says he carries everywhere for protection (Source: WALB)

We now know the name of the man shot and killed outside an Albany hotel Saturday evening.

The coroner says Zemal Fuentes, 27, of Thomaston died while visiting for Albany State University's homecoming.

Now, one Albany couple says they want the violence to end.

Investigators are still looking for answers after a deadly shooting Saturday night.

It's the second deadly shooting within just 48 hours in Albany.

Friday, Javis Walker, 31, died while trying to stop an armed robbery at Dollar General on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

And Saturday, Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Boulevard to find Fuentes laying in front of a first-floor room.

Police say someone shot him in his upper body.

Crews took Fuentes to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It makes me scared," said Dana Skalla, an Albany native.

Dana Skalla said she's been extra vigilant at home in light of recent shootings and homicides.

"It makes me nervous. It makes me scared. It makes me more watchful," said Dana Skalla.

Her husband, Lan Skalla, said he has protection with him at all times. He carries a gun.

"Police can't be everywhere," explained Lan Skalla, "It's not their fault. You know they're understaffed, and I don't think that you could ever increase police staffing sufficiently that you could guarantee everybody's personal safety."

But Lan Skalla believes Albany has changed in the 67 years he's lived here.

"You really never worried about where you went or when you went, but you know today if you're on the street after 10 o'clock at night you're in a time period where something bad is going to happen," explained Lan Skalla.

Now, this couple is calling for action.

"It's wrong to live in fear. You should not have to live in fear," said Dana Skalla.

Both Dana and Lan Skalla want parents to work with children to keep kids out of trouble and involved in school.

Lan Skalla said he believes safe communities start with respect within the environment.

And if you have any information on Fuentes' death, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!