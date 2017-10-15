Flint RiverQuarium hosts pumpkin painting event

Kids painted with a purpose Sunday afternoon here in Albany.

The Flint RiverQuarium hosted it's Discovery Days event.

Twice a month, kids channel their artistic abilities by making crafts.

On Sunday, kids painted pumpkins that will go around the inside of the building to get into the Halloween spirit.

Shade Valdes, 7, said this was his first time painting pumpkins at the Flint RiverQuarium.

"My favorite part is painting the face on the pumpkin," said Valdes.

Flint RiverQuarium staff members said you can see the pumpkins on display for the Tricks and Treats Halloween event Friday, October 27.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!