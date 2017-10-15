Man stabbed at apartment complex in Thomasville

Thomasville police responded to a call about a stabbing in the 600 block of Washington Street at the White Oak Apartments in Thomasville just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Mark Smith was at an apartment complex when a car pulled up and an unknown male got out and ended up in an altercation with Smith.

During the altercation, Smith was stabbed on the right side of his chest and cut on his left elbow.

The unknown male then got back into his car and fled the scene running over Smith.

Smith was transported by EMS to Archbold Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No description of the vehicle was given.

If you have any information you are asked to call Thomasville Police 229-226-2101

