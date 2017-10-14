Golden Rams pull off homecoming win

What would Albany State Homecoming be without a big football game on the schedule.

The Rams hosted Morehouse College. Albany state hasn't lost during homecoming since the 90s, but the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse had hopes of changing that.

The game would stay close for much of the first half, but the Rams would pull away with the win late 34 - 10.

"We've got to get to the point where we don't sleep all through the first half anymore. We've got to get that fixed. That's on me," Head Coach Gabe Giardina said. "I'll get it right. It ain't that I'm giving these great second half speeches. We are just focusing and we're executing and playing so much better."

Albany State will hit the road to take on Clark Atlanta next Saturday at 2 p.m.

