Challenger League opens kick ball season

There are always some tell-tale signs that its opening day for different sports seasons.

When it comes to Challenger League Kickball, that indicator is big smiles all around.

Children, who have special needs, hit the diamond with buddies in Leesburg Saturday.

This is the third season of kick ball the organization has hosted.

Parents got a chance to sit back, relax and watch their children have fun.

Challenger League Executive Director Jennifer Sapp said the excitement helps families, that may feel isolated, make new friends.

"Their boy may never be on that Friday night football field," Sapp said. "Its hard to accept that they may be different. Now, this gives them an outlet, where they can grow, they can see their boy participate in sports."

The Challenger League was launched about four years ago with 20 athletes playing baseball.

Since then, more than 200 kids have participated in 11 different programs.

A total of six teams met up Saturday. Some of them had interesting names including the Yard Goats and the Thunder Ducks.

