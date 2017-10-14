Car club hosts 44th annual car & truck show at Albany Mall

People got to check out the vehicles for free. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of people from across Southwest Georgia brought their cars and trucks to the Albany Mall Saturday.

The Artesian City Car Club hosted its 44th Annual Open Car, Truck, and Street Rod Show.

People got to check out the vehicles for free.

Antique car owner Betty S. Daniel said it's a lot of work to keep up the maintenance for an antique car like hers.

"Everything is original: original color, original motor, nothing has been done to it," said Daniel. "We still got no power steering, no air and no seatbelts."

Vehicles competed in more than 50 classes.

Judges gave Best of Class awards and 15 Best Of Show trophies.

