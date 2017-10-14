7 SWGA cities join for 100-mile yard sale

It's a joint effort between seven cities. (Source: WALB)

For some, Saturday's are for hitting up yard sales, and South Georgia hosted the perfect opportunity Saturday.

Dozens participated in the 100-Mile Peanut Pickin' Yard Sale throughout the day.

It's a joint effort between seven cities, including Unadilla, Vienna, Cordele, Sylvester, Moultrie, Berlin, and Quitman.

Phyllis Howell and Alice Scarbrough are sisters who participated this year to raise money for their mother who is disabled.

"(We sell) anything she can find. Antiques, dishes, dolls, clothes, toys, anything she can find to sell, we gather it for her for the year and she brings it out here and sells it," said Howell.

The sale takes place every year on the second Saturday in October.

