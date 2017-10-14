Victim involved in deadly shooting at Albany hotel identified

Police say an unidentified black man was shot. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Blvd. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch received a call regarding a shooting at that location.

Police say Zemel Fuentas, 21, from Thomaston, GA, was shot, and EMS transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators are looking for a newer model white Chevy Impala.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

Hotel guest Timothy Brown said he and his wife heard two, possibly three, gunshots outside their room.

"My wife and I went through a number of different emotions, from sympathy for the victim and the victim's family, to with there being an active shooter still out, being afraid," said Brown.

According to Brown, he and other guests were not allowed to leave the hotel for around two hours Saturday night. Brown said the hotel began letting people leave just before 9:30 p.m.

APD says Fuentas was visiting for ASU's homecoming.

If you have any information on this shooting death, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

