Man dies after shooting at Albany hotel - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Man dies after shooting at Albany hotel

Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Blvd. (Source: WALB) Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Blvd. (Source: WALB)
Police say an unidentified black man was shot. (Source: WALB) Police say an unidentified black man was shot. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch received a call regarding a shooting at that location.

Police say an unidentified black man was shot, and EMS transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators are looking for a newer model white Chevy Impala.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

At this time, no one is being allowed into the hotel or its parking lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Church hosts first annual blessing of the pets

    Church hosts first annual blessing of the pets

    Saturday, October 14 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-10-14 22:02:39 GMT
    Nate Lehman, Associate Pastor, blesses two dogs (Source: WALB)Nate Lehman, Associate Pastor, blesses two dogs (Source: WALB)

    It's not everyday you can take your pet to church, but an Albany church made that happen for members today. Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church hosted its first ever "Blessing of the Pets." 

    More >>

    It's not everyday you can take your pet to church, but an Albany church made that happen for members today. Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church hosted its first ever "Blessing of the Pets." 

    More >>

  • WALB's 3rd annual Buddy Check 10K Trail Run

    WALB's 3rd annual Buddy Check 10K Trail Run

    Saturday, October 14 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-10-14 21:59:15 GMT
    Racers about to start (Source: WALB)Racers about to start (Source: WALB)

    On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to Chehaw Park in Albany to run for a cause... Breast Cancer Awareness. Here's a look inside WALB News 10's 3rd annual Buddy Check 10-K Trail Run. 

    More >>

    On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to Chehaw Park in Albany to run for a cause... Breast Cancer Awareness. Here's a look inside WALB News 10's 3rd annual Buddy Check 10-K Trail Run. 

    More >>

  • Friend remembers man killed in armed robbery

    Friend remembers man killed in armed robbery

    Saturday, October 14 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-10-14 21:55:58 GMT
    Javis Walker, 31, now Albany Police say he was a hero (Source: Albany Police Department)Javis Walker, 31, now Albany Police say he was a hero (Source: Albany Police Department)

    Police now say Walker died a hero, for the actions he took during the armed robbery.  He was always in here reading like these right here... Timothy Haire Javis Walker, 31, enjoyed a lot of things in life, including Japanese Comic Books and video games.

    More >>

    Police now say Walker died a hero, for the actions he took during the armed robbery.  He was always in here reading like these right here... Timothy Haire Javis Walker, 31, enjoyed a lot of things in life, including Japanese Comic Books and video games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly