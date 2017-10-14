Man dies after shooting at Albany hotel

Police say an unidentified black man was shot. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Blvd. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police responded to the Quality Inn on North Westover Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch received a call regarding a shooting at that location.

Police say an unidentified black man was shot, and EMS transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators are looking for a newer model white Chevy Impala.

UPDATE: Police say the person died after being taken to the hospital. https://t.co/42LlY2kV9K — Emileigh Forrester (@EmileighTV) October 15, 2017

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

At this time, no one is being allowed into the hotel or its parking lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

