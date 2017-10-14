Church hosts first annual blessing of the pets

It's not every day you can take your pet to church, but an Albany church made that happen for members on Saturday.

Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church hosted its first ever "Blessing of the Pets."

Nate Lehman, Associate Pastor, said a prayer for each pet as families came one by one.

Susan Geeslin attends the church.

She brought her 10-year-old Boykin Spaniel, Bell.

"When you go to church on Sunday and then come home, they really aren't able to share that so," said Geeslin, "And to me when I come home, if they don't meet me at the door it breaks my heart. So I'm very happy they were able to get blessed."

The church's associate pastor says he's looking for this to become an annual tradition if you missed out this year.

