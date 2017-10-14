Friends remember man killed in armed robbery

Javis Walker, 31, now Albany Police say he was a hero (Source: Albany Police Department)

Police said Javis Walker died a hero for the actions he took during an armed robbery in Albany Friday.

Walker's loved ones hosted a candlelight vigil Saturday night outside Xion Paradise for Geeks, a store Walker frequented.

Walker died during a robbery at Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard Friday.

Friends like Gary Thompson say they remember Walker as sweet and free-spirited.

"He was nice, just a generally nice person," said Thompson. "(He) would do anything he could for anybody just to help out."

"He was always in here reading like these right here," said Timothy Haire, owner of Xion Paradise for Geeks.

Haire said Javis Walker, 31, enjoyed a lot of things in life, including Japanese Comic Books and video games.

Haire said he's known Walker for the past four years.

"He was always very, very innocent and childlike," said Haire.

Haire said when he heard the news of Walker's death he was in disbelief.

"My first reaction was thinking it was somebody else that it couldn't have been Javis, cause he wouldn't hurt a fly he wouldn't have been involved in anything that tragic," explained Haire, "And then whenever I saw the actual news, the breaking news that his bicycle was outside, I'm like oh, oh God it really is him."

Haire said Walker rode his bike from one side of the city to the other collecting recyclables to get money but never asked for a penny.

"God knows he would never ask anybody for money or help," said Haire, "He would literally spend every bit of money that he had to just keep himself entertained."

Haire was shocked to learn Walker died while trying to stop the armed robbery.

"He would normally be non-confrontational, and he went out a hero, just like the video games and comic books he read.

Now he's honored to call Walker a friend.

"I'm proud to have known him," said Haire.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!