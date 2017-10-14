Friend remembers man killed in armed robbery

Javis Walker, 31, now Albany Police say he was a hero (Source: Albany Police Department)

Police now say Walker died a hero, for the actions he took during the armed robbery.

He was always in here reading like these right here...

Timothy Haire Javis Walker, 31, enjoyed a lot of things in life, including Japanese Comic Books and video games.

Haire said he's known Walker for the past four years.

"He was always very, very innocent and childlike," said Haire.

Haire said when he heard the news of Walker's death he was in disbelief.

"My first reaction was thinking it was somebody else that it couldn't have been Javis, cause he wouldn't hurt a fly he wouldn't have been involved in anything that tragic," explained Haire, "And then whenever I saw the actual news, the breaking news that his bicycle was outside, I'm like oh, oh God it really is him."

Haire said Walker rode his bike from one side of the city to the other collecting recyclables to get money but never asked for a penny.

"God knows he would never ask anybody for money or help," said Haire, "He would literally spend every bit of money that he had to just keep himself entertained."

Haire was shocked to learn Walker died while trying to stop the armed robbery.

"He would normally be non-confrontational, and he went out a hero, just like the video games and comic books he read.

Now he's honored to call Walker a friend.

"I'm proud to have known him," said Haire.

