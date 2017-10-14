High school football player transported by helicopter due to injury

A helicopter landed on a high school football field Friday night to help a hurt player. (Source: Coffee Co. GA Police Scanner Facebook)

According to Atkinson County School's Facebook page, Atkinson County High School football player Tyshun Jordan suffered a severe concussion.

It happened during the fourth quarter of the game against Telfair County.

It is unclear how he's doing tonight.

