GHSA softball Sweet 16 schedule

Here's the schedule for the second round of the GISA and GHSA fast-pitch softball playoffs.
Each pairing will be a doubleheader with the start time for game 1 listed. "If" games will be the following day.
Winners of the 3-games series will advance to the Fast Pitch Softball Tournament in Columbus October 26-28th.
GHSA
7A:
Lassiter @ Lowndes: Thursday @ 5 p.m.
6A:
Greenbrier @ Lee County: Wednesday @ 5 p.m.
3A:
Cook @ SE Bulloch:
Peach Co. @ Worth County: Wednesday @ 5 p.m.
Crisp Co. @ Pike County:
2A:
Bleckley County @ Berrien: Wednesday @ 2:30 p.m.
A-Public:
Echols County @ Baconton: Wednesday @ 4 p.m.
Seminole County @ Emmanuel County:
