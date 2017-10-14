GHSA softball Sweet 16 schedule

Here's the schedule for the second round of the GISA and GHSA fast-pitch softball playoffs.

Each pairing will be a doubleheader with the start time for game 1 listed. "If" games will be the following day.

Winners of the 3-games series will advance to the Fast Pitch Softball Tournament in Columbus October 26-28th.

GHSA

7A:

Lassiter @ Lowndes: Thursday @ 5 p.m.

6A:

Greenbrier @ Lee County: Wednesday @ 5 p.m.

3A:

Cook @ SE Bulloch:

Peach Co. @ Worth County: Wednesday @ 5 p.m.

Crisp Co. @ Pike County:

2A:

Bleckley County @ Berrien: Wednesday @ 2:30 p.m.

A-Public:

Echols County @ Baconton: Wednesday @ 4 p.m.

Seminole County @ Emmanuel County:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!