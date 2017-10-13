Weston Lee's football jersey retired to honor fallen hero



A South Georgia school honors one of their former students Friday night, who was a fallen soldier.

Southwest Georgia Academy retired Weston Lee's football jersey, before their football game.

The 25-year-old First Lieutenant Lee was killed while deployed to Iraq last year.

Friday the school had a color guard and a flyover during the ceremony. The school and Members of the community honoring Weston Lee as a hometown hero.

