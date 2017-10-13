Disqualified Camilla City Council candidate loses appeal

A 22-year-old Camilla man has lost his appeal to be allowed to run for city council. Now, he is not sure if he will continue his quest to be on the ballot.

Corey Morgan's appeal was heard in Mitchell County Superior Court Friday afternoon.

Morgan said Judge Gray upheld the election superintendent's disqualification decision because Morgan did not meet the residency rule.

Morgan lived part of the last year at LaGrange College where he was a student.

Morgan argued there were other election laws that would allow him to qualify.

Morgan said he disagrees with the ruling but is not sure if he will appeal again.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!