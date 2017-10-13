Edison gets Blue Star Memorial Marker

Edison residents now have a new addition to downtown that's for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Edison Lion's Club dedicated the Blue Star Marker program to honor past, present and future members of the armed services.

The Blue Star Marker is funded through the sale of the memorial, engraved bricks.

Edison Mayor Reeves Lane said more than 400 bricks were sold.

Lane said the city is thrilled to help and participate in this project.

"Anytime we can have something in Edison like this, I mean it's just a wonderful thing," explained Lane.

People are encouraged to visit the Blue Star Memorial Marker and park.

