Bo Dukes waves Wilcox Co. arraignment in Tara Grinstead case

Bo Dukes has waived his arraignment after being indicted in Wilcox County in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead.

Dukes was scheduled to be arraigned in Wilcox County on Friday, October 13 before he waived his arraignment.

Dukes was indicted by a grand jury, on one count of concealing the death of another, one count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal, and two counts of making false statements.

Dukes was also indicted in Ben Hill County for concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

No court date has been set at this time in the Tara Grinstead trial.

WALB will continue to update you as details about the case are released.

