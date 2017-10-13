Matt Kirkley runs for Thomasville council at large seat

Bo Dukes has waived his arraignment after being indicted in Wilcox County for the death of Tara Grinstead.More >>
A candidate for Thomasville city council says transparency is his top priority. Matt Kirkley is running for the open At Large council seat. Kirkley said he wants the residents in Thomasville to feel more involved.More >>
The Thomasville Police Department and Thomas County Sheriff's Office are getting ready to fire up their smokers for their annual Goodwill Project.More >>
Harvest season has begun and according to the Georgia code - pecans fallen during those days belong to the owner of the trees.More >>
Alumni from Thomas University were in Thomasville Friday, returning to their alma mater for the school's annual Homecoming celebration. Friday they held meet-and-greet on the Forbes Campus followed by a tour of the campus.More >>
