Matt Kirkley runs for Thomasville council at large seat

A candidate for Thomasville city council says transparency is his top priority. (Source: WALB)

A candidate for Thomasville city council says transparency is his top priority.

Matt Kirkley is running for the open At Large council seat.

Kirkley said he wants the residents in Thomasville to feel more involved.

Some of his ideas include live streaming meetings and putting the city budgets online.

Kirkley said he believes the city government needs an upgrade.

"Currently we have a city manager who has authority over all the city affairs including the utilities department which is a violation of the city charter. So what I want is to return back to the way the charter reads. We've also had the same auditor for 20 years. I think this is the most important elections we've had for the City of Thomasville to determine which direction the city will go" said Matt Kirkley, At Large Candidate, Thomasville City Council

Before running for council, Kirkley served as the City's Honorary councilmember for the month of June.

He's up against Don Smith and Todd Mobley for the seat.

Below is a full list of all the candidates running in the City of Thomasville:

City Council District 1, Post 2

Greg Hobbs (I)

City Council District 2, Post 2

Max Beverly (I)

David Hufstetler

City Council At-Large

Don Sims (I)

Todd Edward Mobley

Matt Kirkley

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps