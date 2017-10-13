Thomasville law enforcement prepares for annual 'Goodwill Project'

The Thomasville Police Department and Thomas County Sheriff's Office are getting ready to fire up their smokers for their annual goodwill project. (Source: WALB)

The Thomasville Police Department and Thomas County Sheriff's Office are getting ready to fire up their smokers for their annual Goodwill Project.

For the past 17-years, they've held this fundraiser to provide everything from meals to toys for families in need.

Officials said it's a great thing to be able to give back to those who need it the most.

"The proceeds from those meals go to help needy, particularly in the holiday, Christmas time for children and its been very beneficial for those in need in this community," said Captain Maurice Holmes, Thomasville PD.

They are selling chicken dinners on November 9th.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the Police Department or Sheriff's Office.

