Thomas University alumni return for homecoming

Alumni from Thomas University were in Thomasville on Friday, returning to their alma mater for the school's annual Homecoming celebration. (Source: WALB)

Alumni from Thomas University were in Thomasville on Friday, returning to their alma mater for the school's annual homecoming celebration.

Friday, there held meet-and-greet on the Forbes Campus followed by a tour of the campus.

Alumni Coordinators said alumni are always excited to see how Thomas University has grown.

"Most of them are surprised to see the changes that have gone on at Thomas University since they've left. As you know, a year ago, this college used to be Birdwood College, Birdwood Junior College, and it's changed dramatically since," said Samantha Brown, TU's Alumni Coordinator.

Festivities continue Saturday with the Alumni Awards and Reunion Brunch.

Alumni are also planning to cheer on the Men's Soccer Team at their game.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!