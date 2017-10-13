Phoebe's 'Hope Box' helps families heal after losing a child

"There is lots of little pieces in there that help me to memorize him and to help me to remember he was my child," said Burkett. (Source: WALB)

Leslie Burkett lost her 18-week old son. Phoebe is providing Hope Boxes to help her, and other mothers who have lost their children, cope with the loss.

The Hope Box is filled with cards and other mementos of Leslie's son. The program is in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

Leslie talked about how the experience made the death of her son easier.

