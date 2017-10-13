WCHS students recognized for high achievement

Some exceptional students were honored at Worth County High School on Friday.

Eleven students were awarded the Principal's Award for their achievements during the first nine weeks of school.

The students were treated to breakfast and some time out of class to relax.

Students were recognized for achievements like winning first place at a goat show and scoring high on their US History AP exam.

"We want to recognize the students who have worked hard and let them know that we appreciate their hard work and their participation in kinds of different activities and organizations in this school. Academics and clubs," said Kerri Hancock, school improvement specialist.

School leaders plan to hold a ceremony every nine weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!