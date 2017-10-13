Shooting victim dies after Dollar General armed robbery

The Albany Police Department responded to a shooting at Dollar General Friday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Dollar General Friday afternoon.

According to police, a customer was shot.

The Dougherty County Coroner confirmed that that person died.

It happened after 12 at the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe.

Police are now looking for two males between 5'6'' and 5'11''.

One is wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. The other is wearing a dark shirt and grey sweatpants.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are urged to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!