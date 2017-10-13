Suspects' vehicle found after deadly Dollar General armed robbery

The Albany Police Department responded to a shooting at Dollar General Friday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Albany police have located the vehicle involved in a deadly armed robbery at Dollar General on Friday.

It happened after 12 at the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe.

Just before 5:30 p.m. the Ford Fusion police were looking for was found.

GSP aerial support was brought in to assist with the search.

According to police, a customer was shot during the armed robbery.

The Dougherty County Coroner confirmed that that person died.

Police are looking for two males between 5'6'' and 5'11''.

One is wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. The other is wearing a dark shirt and gray sweatpants.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are urged to contact police.

