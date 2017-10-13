Police locate person wanted for questioning in deadly Dollar General armed robbery

Southwest Georgia Academy retired Weston Lee's football jersey, before their football game. The 25-year-old First Lieutenant Lee was killed while deployed to Iraq last year.More >>
A 22-year-old Camilla man has lost his appeal to be allowed to run for city council. Now, he is not sure if he will continue his quest to be on the ballot.
Edison residents now have a new addition to downtown that's for people of all ages to enjoy.
Bo Dukes has waived his arraignment after being indicted in Wilcox County for the death of Tara Grinstead.
A candidate for Thomasville city council says transparency is his top priority. Matt Kirkley is running for the open At Large council seat. Kirkley said he wants the residents in Thomasville to feel more involved.
