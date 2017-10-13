Albany police identify customer killed in Dollar General armed robbery

Police have identified the customer that was shot and killed in an Albany armed robbery on Friday.

Albany police said Javis Walker, 31, was killed when two men robbed the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard after 12 p.m.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said that Walker's body will be autopsied on Monday at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

"Even though we know historically crimes will happen here in Albany Georgia during certain times of the year, anytime that we have a crime of violence not only does it shock the police department, it definitely shocks the community," said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

"It's already bad as it is, then it's Albany State's Homecoming, and then some getting killed at Dollar General. It's sad. And the man was riding a bicycle. That's so sad," said Bertha Taylor, who heard the shots.

Albany police located the vehicle involved in the deadly armed robbery, but the suspects are still at large.

According to a Dougherty County Police report, officers found the vehicle abandoned just before 4:30 p.m. and turned it over to the Albany Police Department.

Police are looking for two males between 5'6'' and 5'11''.

One is wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts. The other is wearing a dark shirt and gray sweatpants.

GSP aerial support was brought in to assist with the search for the suspects.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are urged to contact police.

"In spite of this though, we still want the public to know you can carry on with the activities you were doing this weekend," said Persley.

