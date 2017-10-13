South GA deputies make surprise appearance at birthday party

It's not every day that birthday wishes come true, but not if you ask Bentley! (Source: Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Before Bentley's 4th birthday over the weekend, his parents reached out to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office for a special request.

According to Capt. Rick Crosby, his parents initially asked to see if the sheriff's office would consider sending one deputy because Bentley loves all things law enforcement.

Once Sheriff Paulk saw the request, he okayed it, and a little extra.

In all, around nine deputies, three Lowndes County Firemen, two K-9 units and one GSP Trooper showed up. With a firetruck in tow.

However, the deputies didn't stop there.

Crosby said the road squad that responded to the party took it upon themselves to collect money to buy Bentley some law enforcement themed gifts.

Bentley, he said, was overjoyed.

"There is no age that you can make a difference in a child's life that they won't respond to it," said Crosby.

And if the photos the sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page are any indication, this was a birthday Bentley will remember.

