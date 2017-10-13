GBI investigates vandalism at Turner Co. High School

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called Friday morning to assist with an investigation after Turner County High School was broken into and vandalized it. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called Friday morning to assist with an investigation after Turner County High School was broken into and vandalized.

According to the school's Police Chief James Thomas, the damage seems to be part of a senior prank and was not 'that bad.'

Thomas said students were still at school.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

