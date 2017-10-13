City of Albany looks to 'Paint the Town Pink' Friday

Downtown Albany and Albany Parks and Recreation are planning to "Paint the Town Pink" on Friday, October 13.

It's a lunchtime party and organizers hope it'll put some smiles on the faces of those affected by breast cancer.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the area outside of the Government Center Building on Pine Avenue will be decorated in pink.

Organizer Tee Taylor said "Paint the Town Pink" is all about helping those dealing with breast cancer and taking something that's negative and turning it into a positive.

"We care. We may not know how they feel or how their days are every day, but we're letting them know we have a smile for them," said Taylor.

Around lunchtime, the plaza will have food vendors and entertainment.

Organizers will also be raffling off a large gift basket. The proceeds from the raffle will go to help those fighting breast cancer.

Taylor said the city hopes to have more lunchtime events in the future.

