Experts urge vigilance during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity has been in the spotlight as news of major data breaches takes over the headlines. It has made a lot of people fear that their personal information is at risk.

The internet is a useful tool that connects people with others across the globe, but it's also proving to be an open playground for hackers and scammers who are constantly looking for new ways to get their hands on other people's personal information.

Recent attacks, like the Equifax breach and the attack on Yahoo have affected hundreds of millions of accounts.

With October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, experts said it's a good time to make sure you're keeping your information safe.

Tim Edwards, Chairperson of the Computer Information Systems Program at Albany Tech, said the best defense against cyber attacks is common sense.

He said hackers can be vicious, and he urges people to be vigilant.

"If you're on the internet, or you access the internet in any way, you're vulnerable. So just be cautious," said Edwards.

Here are some simple tips you can follow to keep your information safe:

Avoid phishing emails: Don't click on links from email addresses you don't recognize, and always verify the sender. Hackers will often send emails that look like they come from a trusted source when it is not.

Don't download suspicious files.

Create strong passwords and change them often.

Don't access sensitive information while connected to public wifi.

Experts recommend monitoring your financial accounts so you can report any suspicious activity immediately.

