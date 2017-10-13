DCSS prepares for possible busy flu season

Dougherty County Schools are gearing up for what experts say could be a nasty flu season.

School nurses say the two best and most basic defenses against the flu are proper hand washing and the flu shot.

Public health officials warn this flu season could be one of the worst to hit the United States. Earlier this year, flu outbreaks forced several schools in southwest Georgia to close their doors for several days.

School nurse with Phoebe's Network of Trust Shaquana Carr said they're stressing to teachers and students to constantly wash their hands or use hand sanitizer. They're also pushing for everyone to get the flu shot before the end of this month.

She said they've already had a few cases of the flu this year in the school system.

"We're telling the adults in the building, as well as the parents, if you think your child is sick, keep them home. That's the best way to keep the environment clean. Don't bring sick kids to school and sick adults, don't come to school. Stay home if you are sick," Carr said.

Carr said students and teachers with a fever will be sent home immediately. She encourages parents with a sick student to take them to their doctor as soon as possible. Anti-viral drugs taken during the flu's early stages can lessen the severity of the flu.

The peak for flu season is December through February.

