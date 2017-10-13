DCSS prepares for possible busy flu season

A warning for South Georgians about the dangers of yellow jacket nests. The warm winter we saw last year coupled with recent wet weather is the cause for the skyrocketing increase in yellow jacket nests across the region.More >>
Downtown Albany and Albany Parks and Recreation are planning to "Paint the Town Pink" on Friday, October 13. It's a lunchtime party and organizers hope it'll put some smiles on the faces of those affected by breast cancer.More >>
Cybersecurity has been in the spotlight as news of major data breaches takes over the headlines.More >>
Dougherty County Schools are gearing up for what experts say could be a nasty flu season.More >>
The disagreement between Dougherty County and Lee County Commissioners continues to focus on if the proposed Lee County Medical Center will hurt Dougherty County taxpayers.More >>
