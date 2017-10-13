Lee Co. volleyball falls in first round of playoffs

The Lee County high school volleyball team found itself in a tough match up Thursday.The Trojans were hosting the Grovetown Warriors in the first round of 6-A state playoffs.

The Warriors and Trojans traded shots in game one. Lee County's Morgan McWilliams gets vertical and puts some power behind the ball. Grovetown can't handle it. Trojans trail 12-8 at that point.

Another volley would last about a minute and feature 12 exchanges and end with Tonyiah Edney block at the net.

Lee County would lose the first set of the match 25-18.

It'd end up coming down to a fifth set for the Trojans, but the warriors won it 15-8, and take the match 3-2. The Warriors will advance to play Glynn Academy, knocking out Lee County.

