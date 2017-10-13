ASU head football coach jokes about inviting Rick Ross to practice

You may have heard him on the radio, or even live in town Thursday, but did you know Rick Ross was an Albany State football player?

Head Coach Gabe Giardina confirmed that with WALB earlier this week. He said he's learned a little bit about Ross from other coaches.

Ross even retweeted a post that made a callback to his playing days last month.

Giardina said he's excited to meet all the former football players, but its pretty cool when one of them is Grammy-nominated rapper.

"We're trying to convince him to come to practice if he can at some point," Giardina said jokingly. "I'll buy him some lemon pepper wings or whatever I've got to do to get him here. I think its just kind of cool. Its exciting for our town. It's exciting for our players."

The Rams haven't lost a homecoming game since 1999.

ASU will take on Morehouse Saturday.

Coach Giardina said the Maroon Tigers defense is one of the best in conference and that the team is on the rise. Kick off is at 2 p.m.

