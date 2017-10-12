Grammy-nominated artist Rick Ross speaks to ASU students

A former Albany State University student and Grammy-nominated artist gave students a special homecoming treat.

Hip Hop artist Rick Ross stopped by to participate in a homecoming discussion panel.

He and ASU faculty members talked about how women are portrayed in the music industry.

School leaders said the purpose of the panel was to bridge the gap between hip-hop culture and students, a discussion several universities are having across the country.

It also confirmed to a lot of students that Rick Ross played for the Golden Rams, a rumor many didn't believe.

"You can chase your dreams and that's exactly was one of the things that he spoke on. Having spent time here, being part of our Golden Rams football team and then having that opportunity to go chase his dreams," said ASU Campus Life Coordinator Venessa McKinney.

Rick Ross later performed a concert at ASU's HPER Gym.

