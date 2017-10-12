Grammy-nominated artist Rick Ross speaks to ASU students

The disagreement between Dougherty County and Lee County Commissioners continues to focus on if the proposed Lee County Medical Center will hurt Dougherty County taxpayers.More >>
The disagreement between Dougherty County and Lee County Commissioners continues to focus on if the proposed Lee County Medical Center will hurt Dougherty County taxpayers.More >>
A former Albany State University student and Grammy-nominated artist gave students a special homecoming treat.More >>
A former Albany State University student and Grammy-nominated artist gave students a special homecoming treat.More >>
Phoebe is actively recruiting breast cancer patients to take part in a year-long clinical trial that could help determine whether weight loss may help protect those patients from a second cancer diagnosis.More >>
Phoebe is actively recruiting breast cancer patients to take part in a year-long clinical trial that could help determine whether weight loss may help protect those patients from a second cancer diagnosis.More >>
Bennett Jones was honored as a miracle child for the first annual balloon event, sponsored by RE/MAX, benefiting the Children's Miracle Network.More >>
Bennett Jones was honored as a miracle child for the first annual balloon event, sponsored by RE/MAX, benefiting the Children's Miracle Network.More >>
Southern Ag is used to bringing in more help during harvest time, but this year's crop size has called for an extraordinary sized fleet.More >>
Southern Ag is used to bringing in more help during harvest time, but this year's crop size has called for an extraordinary sized fleet.More >>