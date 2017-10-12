Citizens get to know candidates for Ward 2 City Commissioner

The revitalization of downtown Albany was one of the topics discussed. (Source: WALB)

Candidates met Thursday night at the Albany Civil Rights Institute for the community to personally get to know commissioners running in the race for Ward 2 City Commissioner.

The revitalization of downtown Albany was one of the topics discussed.

Some candidates brought up the that the commission had to have a plan set in place.

Something all candidates agreed on was bringing life to downtown.

Voters said they came out to get to know the candidates on a more personal level.

"I am just hoping to get out of this session here who the people are that are on our front lawns and you know how my community is going to be ran in Ward 2 for now on," said Cassundra Green.

The panel included five candidates running for the commission seat, Matt Fuller, Bobby Coleman, Haryl Dabney, Ivey Hines and CaMia Hopson.

