Phoebe seeks breast cancer patients for clinical trial

There isn't a limit on the number of patients needed for the study. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is seeking breast cancer survivors for a new study. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is seeking breast cancer survivors for a new study.

Phoebe is actively recruiting breast cancer patients to take part in a year-long clinical trial that could help determine whether weight loss may help protect those patients from a second cancer diagnosis.

Staff said there have been prior national studies looking at weight reduction and cancer prevention, but those had conflicting results.

Now, Phoebe staff are planning to do their own clinical trial.

"Prevention is always important for all of the cancer patients here this is actually more healthy lifestyle living, getting reinforcement on what is the right thing to do for your body," said Phoebe Cancer Center Oncologist Chirag Jani.

Phoebe doctors are looking for breast cancer patients with a body mass index of 27 or greater to participate in the clinical trial.

There isn't a limit on the number of patients needed for the study.

The study's results will be available several years later.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!