Albany business raises funds to end childhood diseases

There was face painting, games, and prizes for children and families to participate in. (Source: WALB)

South Georgians donated generously to put an end to childhood diseases.

One South Georgia family, whose child is a survivor, was honored.

Bennett Jones was honored as a miracle child for the first annual balloon event, sponsored by RE/MAX, benefiting the Children's Miracle Network.

With a local CMN hospital right here in Albany, the need is in high demand.

Happy is a word Bennett Jones uses to describe how he feels about being the Miracle Child for the first annual balloon event in Albany.

Bennett was born with a degenerative heart defeat and at only two months old, Bennett had two open heart surgeries.

"He would not be here without some of the equipment that was purchased through donations from people to Children's Miracle Network," said Laura Jones.

With the help of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Bennett is more alive than ever.

RE/MAX of Albany explained they put on this event to give back to our community.

"The community is our business so we want to be involved in our neighborhood but children's miracle network, the money that's raised here goes back to our community," said Leigh Windham, owner of RE/MAX of Albany. "All of the funds stay in Albany and Southwest Georgia. So what's more important than raising money for the kids here?"

Jones encourages everyone to donate when they see a donation bin for CMN.

"We have living proof in our house where the money goes. It's just a wonderful organization that all of the money goes to children," said Jones.

If you would like to donate to Children's Miracle Network to help families like the Jones in our area, click here.

