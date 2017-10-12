Camilla man files appeal to election disqualification ruling

Morgan said because he wants to help improve Camilla, he will not give up. (Source: WALB)

A recent college graduate, disqualified from running for a position on the Camilla city council in a residency ruling, has appealed the decision in court.

Corey Morgan, 22, filed an appeal in Mitchell County Superior Court to the decision by the election superintendent.

October 2nd, officials determined that because Morgan did not live in Mitchell County for the required one-year period leading up to the election, he was unqualified to run during this year's election cycle. Morgan was in college at LaGrange.

"I want to be a role model for younger kids and future generations in Mitchell County and Camilla," said Morgan. "To see that you should not give up when the going gets tough."

Morgan said because he has received lots of support from people in Camilla, he filed his appeal. He doesn't know when the cutoff date is to have his name placed on the ballot, so he is hoping his appeal will be heard as soon as possible.

