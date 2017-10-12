Large deer spotted in Douglas, city officials urge caution on roads

Douglas city officials are urging residents to be cautious on roads since this massive deer was spotted. (Source: City of Douglas, GA Government Facebook page)

Douglas city officials have spotted a massive deer within the city limits.

The large deer is a Sika, sometimes called the spotted Japanese deer.

The species are originally from East Asia.

Officials have advised that citizens should be extra cautious on the roadways in Douglas and Coffee County until these animals are captured and relocated to a refuge.

Officials do not want you to shoot these animals.

If you see one in the area, you are asked to contact law enforcement.

