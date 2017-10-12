Large deer captured in Douglas

Douglas city officials are urging residents to be cautious on roads since this massive deer was spotted. (Source: City of Douglas, GA Government Facebook page)

Douglas city officials have rounded up some massive deer within the city limits.

The large deer is a Sika, sometimes called the spotted Japanese deer.

The species are originally from East Asia.

The two deer, who have been roaming the city and Coffee County since Tropical Storm Irma.

They were captured in an alley behind a Harveys Supermarket on West Ward Street and placed in the custody of the DNR.

If you see any more in the area, you are asked to contact Georgia DNR or the City of Douglas Marshal, Rodger Goddard, at 912-389-3462.

