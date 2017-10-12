Students explore environmental friendly options for school cafeteria

Cole Fauchex is one of the students who worked on the project. (Source: WALB)

Students have replaced tin foil with sillicone in the lunch line. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Middle School West students are working to save the school system money and save the environment.

Every day in the lunchroom area where students pick up their lunches, aluminum foil is used to catch food that falls and keep the area clean.

Students found the school goes through almost 700 pounds of tin foil a year, costing the school about $1,100 dollars.

Students on the Solve Team have been working on ways to cut down on the usage.

"It wasn't being recycled or anything so it was just going to landfills and stuff like that," said Abigail Donaldson, a 7th-grade student.

They found silicone could be used as an alternative that is environmentally friendly.

"Obviously it's going to reduce the cost of our lunch materials so they can maybe add that to some sports or academics and get us new technology," said Cole Fauchex, another 7th-grade student.

The students are in the process of testing the silicone to see how it works.

If it's a success, all the schools in the district will use it.

They are submitting their project and findings to a national eco challenge for students.

