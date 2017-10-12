GBI assists with double murder investigation in Fort Gaines

The GBI is investigating a double murder in Fort Gaines. (Source: Raycom media)

The Fort Gaines Police chief has requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after 2 people were found dead early Thursday morning.

The GBI is now investigating after Charlie Smith, 29 and Manuelito Jackson were found dead at a residence in the 200 block of College Street.

According to the GBI, officers were dispatched to the home around 1:05 a.m. in reference to gunshots.

Police then found both victims.

Autopsies will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080, the Tips Email, or the Fort Gaines Police Department at (229) 768-2632.

